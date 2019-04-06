Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patrick Joseph Fitzgerald, 57, of East Hartford, passed away surrounded by his family Monday April 1, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



Patrick "Pat" was born in Hartford, Dec. 28, 1961, the son of the late Robert E. Fitzgerald and Barbara (Cooney) Fitzgerald. Patrick attended East Hartford High School, was a lifelong resident of the town of East Hartford, and always held his head high when stating where he was from. Patrick was a member of St. Mary's Church (currently North American Martyrs Parish) in East Hartford and a member of the Knights of Columbus.



On April 22, 1989, Patrick married the love of his life, Louise L. (Beaulieu) Fitzgerald. Through hard work, and a little bit of fun along the way, they built their life together and had two children, Robert Fitzgerald, Esq., and Margaret Fitzgerald. Patrick worked for Hostess Brands for 18 years and then Diana's Bakery before he passed. He was always quick with a joke, loved reading the newspaper on Sunday mornings, and was not afraid to voice his opinion on matters of politics. Patrick was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and was always one of the first people to get up and dance at a wedding. His children enjoyed listening to the many exuberant stories of his days growing up on Carroll Road and outings with his friends and family.



Patrick leaves behind his three wonderful sisters, Maureen Fitzgerald and her husband, Scott Cichon, Erin Fitzgerald, and Katherine Fitzgerald Callahan. Patrick was predeceased by his brother-in-law and friend, Mark Callahan. Patrick is additionally survived by his loving Beaulieu family: Francoise (Landry) Beaulieu, Michel Beaulieu and his wife, Nancy, and Raymond Beaulieu and his wife, Catherine. Patrick leaves his daughter-in-law to be, Jessica Labowski; and his many nieces and nephews, Kevin Slater, Molly Callahan, Nolan Callahan, Rose Callahan, Cheri Beaulieu, Ryan Beaulieu, Michael Beaulieu and wife, Megan, and Sean Beaulieu and his fiancé, Amanda. Patrick is also survived by many of his loving cousins and dear friends.



Calling hours will be held at Callahan's/Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7.



Services will follow the next day, Monday, April 8, beginning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and then a Catholic Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 15 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford. Burial will be at Silver Lane Cemetery, 1280 Silver Lane, East Hartford.







