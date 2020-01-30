Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick M. Kelly. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick M. Kelly, 25, of Manchester died suddenly on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home.



Born in Hartford, he was the son of William E. Kelly and Nathalie (Landry) Kelly of Manchester. He had worked as a landscaper with his family's business, B&N Landscaping, for many years. Patrick was loved by so many of his customers. Patrick loved music and would rarely be seen without his earbuds in. He particularly enjoyed Metallica, Disturbed, Ozzy Osbourne, and all hard rock, classic rock, and heavy metal. Patrick loved camping with his friends, and they would usually do an annual camping trip which Pat looked forward to throughout the year. He enjoyed playing pool with his friends and using his grandfather's pool cue. Patrick also inherited a love for animals from his grandfather.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother and best friend, Ryan Kelly of Manchester; and his sister, Christina Kelly of Jacksonville, Florida; his paternal grandmother, Jeannette Kelly of Manchester; his maternal grandfather, Lawrence Landry of Enfield; his uncle, Fred Landry and his wife, Tina; and his aunts, Chandra (Candy) Bliss and her husband, Greg, and Theresa Kelly and her companion, Patrick Andrews. He is also survived by several cousins; and special friends, especially, Joe and Beth Williams, Enrique Mata and Liz Carcia, Andrew Labbe, and Aaron Healy, Chris Rickert, and Austin Randall. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Richard G. Kelly; and grandmother Huguette Landry.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. at the St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester.



Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at



www.afsp.com



