Patrick Michael "Buddy" Morrissey passed into Heaven on Aug. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home in Heuvelton, New York.Patrick was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Hartford, to Jeremiah and Helen (Long) Morrissey. He grew up in The Frog Hollow section of Hartford where he excelled at baseball in the park and at school. Patrick graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1950. He joined The United States Coast Guard and spent eight years serving his country. Those years were some of the best, traveling to many countries and making lifelong friends. In 1956 he married Marlene Wisnowski and this year they celebrated their 64th anniversary. Patrick was employed for many years by the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier. Besides the post office, Pat always had a second job, (deli cook, bread maker, a funeral home attendant, telegram delivery, and fire dept. maintenance) making sure his family was always cared for. One of Patrick's many gifts was always helping others and seeing the best in all people. The stories of his childhood and life experiences were told in fascinating detail to his children and grandchildren. While he did not possess many worldly goods; the values, kindness, and love of family that he gave to us are priceless. The family he leaves behind will strive every day to be "just like Dad/Papa," a wonderful role model in every way.Besides his loving wife Marlene, he is survived by his children, Linda Morrissey Scagel and her husband, Timm, of Heuvelton, Brenda Morrissey Babcock and her husband, David, of Vernon, and Joseph and Shelly Morrissey of Wethersfield. His grandchildren include Todd Patrick Thiel of Wickenburg, Arizona, Brian Thiel, Aidan Scagel, and James-Kian Scagel of Heuvelton, Laura and Brian Faulk of South Hampton, New Jersey, Kathleen and David Morin of Enfield, New Hampshire, Kevin Babcock of West Hartford, Julia Morrissey and Alexa Morrissey of Wethersfield; and two great-grandsons, Vanden Falk and Benjamin Morin. Patrick is survived by his two sisters, Mary Morrissey of Heuvelton, and Barbara Morrissey of Newington; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Jeremiah and Helen; and siblings, John Morrissey, Helen Morrissey, and Ann Clark.The family wishes to thank Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley for their wonderful care.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kevin O'Brien as celebrant. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery with full military honors.Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, New York.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.Online condolences may be made at