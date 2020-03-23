Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick S. Riel. View Sign Service Information Bacon Funeral Home 71 Prospect Street Willimantic , CT 06226-2715 (860)-423-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick S. Riel, age 88, of Ellington, formerly of Norwich, passed away Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital, Stafford Springs, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Willimantic, son of the late Patrick J. and Lydia (Couchon) Riel. He leaves three sons, Philip Riel and wife, Diana, of Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, John Riel and wife, Diane O'Hagan, of Ellington, and Thomas Riel and wife, Donna, of Lempster, New Hampshire; stepdaughters, Claudette Pelletier and partner, Rick Gottier, of West Stafford, Annette Foisey of Manchester, and Jeannette Pelletier of Vernon; his stepsons, Daniel Pelletier and Deb of Strafford, New Hampshire, Antonio Pelletier and wife, Tracie, of Duluth, Georgia, and David Pelletier of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He leaves a beloved sister-in-law and her husband, Cecile (Lachance) Pilla and Angelo of Westfield, New York; he leaves behind 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jeanette (Beauregard) Riel (1969); and his second wife, Frances (Lachance-Pelletier) Riel (2017).



Patrick was the youngest student pilot to solo at Windham Airport at 16 years old. 52 years later he took the controls of a Piper J3 on July 22, 1999. He enlisted into the Connecticut Army National Guard from 1948 to 1954, with two years of active service in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany being honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He enjoyed riding motorcycles in his younger years, traveling the East Coast from the Blue Ridge Parkway to Nova Scotia. From 1954 to 1982, he was employed by the State of Connecticut, both with the Department of Transportation and the University of Connecticut, Storrs. He was a lifelong bowling enthusiast. He was a life member of Gold Star VFW Post 1724, Willimantic. As an avid fisherman he was a member of Trout Unlimited. He was a former saxophonist of Willimantic City Band as well as a past member of Rose City, Bozrah, and Franklin senior citizens groups. He made many friends after moving to Ellington and enjoyed going to Chuck Wagon Restaurant most mornings.



A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.



To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit



www.baconfh.com



Bacon Funeral Home, 71 Prospect St., Willimantic is serving the family.







