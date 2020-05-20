Patrick Scanlon
1957 - 2020
Patrick Scanlon

1957-2020

Patrick Julius Scanlon, 63, of Prospect Street, Manchester, died at home Sunday, May 18, 2020.

Patrick was born, July 4, 1957, in Manchester, the son of Michael J Scanlon and Elizabeth (Giulian) Scanlon. Pat lived his entire life in Manchester. He worked as a LPN at the Crestfield Rehabilitation Center for the last 17 years and prior to that at North East Savings Bank. He loved listening to the music of his close friends, John Greene and Bonnie Jacobson, and was an avid New York Yankee fan. He also loved New York City and visited the city often.

Pat leaves his two brothers (sisters-in-law), Michael J Scanlon (Lorraine) of Newtown; Albert J Scanlon (Leslie) of Manchester; and two sisters (brother-in-law), Catherine J Scanlon of Manchester; and Mary J Papalanis (Georgios) of Athens, Greece. He leaves a special cousin, Jane (Giulian) Church of Sharon; and numerous nieces and nephews, Michael and Matthew Oliveira, and Nancy Hamm, Erin, Michael and Kevin Scanlon, and Leeza Papalanis. Patrick was predeceased by his parents, and by his grandparents, Patrick and Catherine (Moriarty) Scanlon, and Julius and Jennie (Eglin) Giulian.

Funeral services will be private.


Published in Journal Inquirer from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
