Service Information Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 (860)-688-2200 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 Funeral service 10:30 AM Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095

Patsy Joseph Tine "Pat," 73, of Windsor passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.



Born in Hartford, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Alasso) Tine, he lived in East Hartford for many years moving to Windsor 15 years ago. Pat spent six years in the Army National Guard Reserves, he was a mechanic by trade and co-owner of T & R Auto in East Hartford for over 40 years. Pat was a hard worker and enjoyed the simple things in life; family gatherings and spending time with friends, whether at the East Hartford Golf Club, the East Hartford Hose Co. 3, or playing cards, especially cribbage or Texas Hold Em, and watching sports. An avid golfer and member of the Men's Club at the East Hartford Golf Club; he never forgot his trip to the Masters in Augusta with his nephew Billy.



He leaves his son, Joe Tine of Nashville, Tennessee; two daughters, Patti Tine Moody and her husband, Mark, of Tomball, Texas, and Christie Tine and Stephen Ouellette of Newington; two grandchildren, Anthony Roy and Amanda Owens; two great-grandchildren, Lucia and Nolan Owens; a brother, Jack Tine and his wife, Sadie, of Niantic; two sisters, Camille Kamm of East Hartford and Ann Sudal of Windsor; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his former wife, Rose Miele Tine.



His family will receive friends and family Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name be directed to the ALS Foundation. Pat was very appreciative of the love, support, and donations of supplies provided by both the Connecticut and Texas ALS Chapters. A remembrance and donation page has been set up in his memory at



www.crowdrise.com/patsytine



For directions or condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







