Paul E. Lessard, 52, of Lorain, Ohio, formerly of Enfield, died Saturday, Oct. 2, at Cleveland Clinic Foundation after a brief illness. He was born April 11, 1967, in Hartford and was raised in Enfield. Paul had been a Lorain resident for the past three years, moving from Jacksonville, Florida, where he had lived for 15 years.



Paul owned and operated Lessard LLC where he worked as a handyman for over 40 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Birmingham, and the Moose Lodge 42 in Jacksonville, Florida. Paul was also a member of the Vermilion Country Club where he played on several leagues and headed many fundraisers. He had also organized many fundraisers for the Moosehaven Retirement Community and Mooseheart for children. Paul had been an accomplished hockey player, playing with the Enfield Hockey Association and later at Fermi High School. Alongside his father, he coached Springfield Junior Indians Hockey. He loved playing golf with his wife and also riding motorcycles together. When they were not at work, you would always find Paul and his wife together.



He is survived by his wife, Tashawnda (Randolph) Lessard of Lorain; son Nicholas (Nina) Prajzner of Connecticut; daughter Breanna Lessard of Oklahoma; parents Dennis and Helen (Choquette) Lessard; stepchildren Christina Boyd, Bruce Freeman, Cameron Freeman, Damien Collins, Isabella Randolph, and Denver Tribble; grandchildren Cole, Warren, Kali, Max, Isabella, and Royce; brother Ryan Phillip Lessard of Massachusetts; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He was predeceased by his son, Ryan Lessard; maternal grandparents George and Therese Choquette; and his paternal grandparents, Rosaire and Marie Ange Lessard.



Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. Services and burial are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.



Donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Moosehaven 1701 Park Ave., Orange Park, FL 32073 or Mooseheart 155 South International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539, and to the 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.



