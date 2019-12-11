Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul E. Solomonson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul E. Solomonson, 66, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born Feb. 5, 1953, in Manchester to the late Elof Solomonson and Madeline (Menser) Solomonson. A lifelong resident of Manchester, he was the husband of the late Jane Conn Solomonson. In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was predeceased by his brother, David, and sister, Kathy.



He is survived by his three sons, Joshua, Lucas, and Alex; and his two grandsons, Joshua Jr. and Liam. He is also survived by his sisters, Judy Hearn, Barbara Colangelo, Jane Solomonson, Christine Gronda; and several nieces and nephews.



Paul was a Teamster for 30-plus years with Hartford Distributors prior to retiring. Besides watching sports, he enjoyed playing setback and spending time with his family, most of all with his two grandsons.



Calling hours will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.



Paul E. Solomonson, 66, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.He was born Feb. 5, 1953, in Manchester to the late Elof Solomonson and Madeline (Menser) Solomonson. A lifelong resident of Manchester, he was the husband of the late Jane Conn Solomonson. In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was predeceased by his brother, David, and sister, Kathy.He is survived by his three sons, Joshua, Lucas, and Alex; and his two grandsons, Joshua Jr. and Liam. He is also survived by his sisters, Judy Hearn, Barbara Colangelo, Jane Solomonson, Christine Gronda; and several nieces and nephews.Paul was a Teamster for 30-plus years with Hartford Distributors prior to retiring. Besides watching sports, he enjoyed playing setback and spending time with his family, most of all with his two grandsons.Calling hours will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.To leave a memory for the family please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019

