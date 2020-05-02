Paul Edward Herbst, 92, of Vernon passed away on April 22, 2020, after contracting COVID-19. His daughters were with him in spirit at his virtual bedside with words of love, comfort and faith.Born June 17, 1927, Paul was the son of the late Paul and Ina Herbst, of Mount Vernon, New York. Paul grew up in Mt. Vernon where he attended Edison Technical High School. He went on to receive his BS in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, where he was a member of Pi Tau Sigma mechanical engineering Fraternity. After graduating, he married his childhood sweetheart, Marie Antoinette DeCarlo, then of Mount Vernon, and enlisted as a proud veteran in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1954, serving as a skilled navigator in Puerto Rico and Topeka, Kansas. After his discharge from the Air Force, Paul and Marie moved to Vernon where they began raising their five children. During this time, Paul earned his Master's Degree in mechanical engineering attending night school at UConn in Storrs. Paul worked as a mechanical engineer for Pratt & Whitney in its Fuel Cell Division and as a plant operation services supervisor. Paul retired in 1986 to take full-time care of his son, Herby, disabled in a car accident and needing round-the-clock care. Paul was the ultimate personal aide to Herby for 38 years, a role he lovingly assumed and did willingly with saint-like patience and compassion. Paul managed to find time to serve on Vernon's Planning and Zoning Commission. He was a devout parishioner at Trinity Lutheran Church, was adept at woodworking and assisted in restoring his son's 1966 Corvette Stingray. Paul also spent many hours watching his beloved New Yoek Yankees on television. Throughout their 62-year marriage, Paul and Marie exemplified complete and utter devotion, love, and friendship to each other, evident to anyone who saw them together. For all of their married life, Paul affectionately referred to Marie as his "bride." Paul was the most cheerful, upbeat, thankful person anyone could ever meet. His response to those asking how he was doing typically was "fine as frog hair" or "much better now that I've seen you." He was a loving and supportive father to his four daughters and a proud grandfather to his grandchildren, teaching them many useful life lessons, most notably "not to buy something until you've saved the money to purchase it." Paul was affectionately called "PopPop" by both family and non-family members. He loved to plant a plethora of trees, shrubs and plants in his yard. An avid bird watcher, Paul was the primary caretaker of his "fine feathered friends" who visited his many bird feeders. He enjoyed interacting with his black lab and his nine grand pups, many of whom fought for a seat in his lap. Paul enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially Sunday pool parties, doing impersonations (his best were Marlon Brando and Ted Kennedy) and singing to Broadway musicals. Paul loved to enjoy good food and, mostly, vanilla ice cream. He firmly believed that the main reason for eating the meal was "to get to the dessert." After every Sunday dinner, Paul would always comment that there is nothing better than "la familia." Family often joked that while Paul was born 100 percent German, after meeting Marie, he became 100 percent Italian, including loving Italian cuisine and listening and singing along to tapes of Perry Como, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. While Paul was afflicted with dementia in his later years, he always knew who his daughters were and maintained a friendly demeanor, never complaining about anything. He never forgot to thank anyone for visiting him and brightening his day. He remained close to all his blessed and fortunate family members. He taught anyone who knew him what loving another person looks like, not only with words, but with genuine actions. Paul remained a shining example to all who crossed his path until the day he passed and will be sorely missed by so many people whose lives he positively influenced and shaped for the better.Paul was predeceased by his loving wife, Marie; his son, Paul "Herby"; and his sister, Irma Hassett. He leaves behind his daughters, Debra and husband, Evin Ryan of Carmel, New York, Kathryn Herbst, of Vernon, Laura and husband, Dominick Sanzari of Newington, and Janet and husband, Kyle Mansfield, of Vernon. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Stacey and her husband, Jason Rivers, Mackenzy Ryan, Dominick and Gregory Sanzari, and Courtney, Olivia and Jake Mansfield; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jameson Rivers; a sister-in-law, MaryAnn Gomes; and many nieces and nephews.Heartfelt thanks to the nurses and aides on Floor 7-7 at St. Francis Hospital who kept Paul comfortable during his last days, were always available to help family members speak with Paul over the telephone, and acted as stand-in family members at his bedside since Hospital restrictions did not allow families to be present with COVID patients.A memorial service in honor of Paul's life will be held at later date when social distancing restrictions are lifted.Memorial donations in Paul's name may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 20 Meadowlark Road, Vernon, CT 06066 or to Hockanum Valley Community Council, 27 Naek Road, No. 4, Vernon, CT 06066.Arrangements have been entrusted to Small & Pietras Funeral Home in Rockville. 