Obituary

Paul F. Gorman passed from this earth May 11, 2019, at his home in Ira, New York.



Paul was the son of the late Francis Gorman and Ruth (Reilly) Gorman of Somers. He was a graduate of Rockville High School, and attended the University of Connecticut, before serving in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman, Bethesda, Maryland Naval Hospital. Paul was a graduate of the School of Pharmacology, Temple University, Pennsylvania. He worked as a pharmacist until his retirement. He enjoyed cars and the great outdoors. His love of fishing began at the Somersville Mill Pond and Lafayette Pond (The Fly Pond). Later in life, he captained his fishing boat on Lake Ontario, New York, where he was joined by family for boating outings.



He leaves two younger sisters, Jane Paradis of Enfield, and Ruth Christine Gorman of Oceanside, California; several nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces.



Memorial service and burial date will be scheduled at the discretion of the family, with Mass at All Saints Church and burial at Somers West Cemetery.







Published in Journal Inquirer from June 12 to June 16, 2019

