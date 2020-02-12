Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul F. Santos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Hartford, Dec. 20, 1953, to Abilio and Rose (Annunziata) Santos. His mother predeceased him. He leaves behind his life partner of 39 years, Joyce O'Sullivan; his father, Abilio Santos; his sister, Debra Chapman; brothers, Gary (Tina) and Frank (Tracy); nephew, Ethan Santos; nieces, Miriah and Jenna Chapman; and niece, Nicole Shipman (Jeremiah).



Paul was an excellent marksman who was proud to have served his country in the



Paul has asked that his ashes be scattered in the forest where he spent so much time.



He was a good life partner, a good son, and sibling, a good neighbor and friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand.



A celebration of life for him will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the American Legion 112, 89 Pink Row, Montville.



Paul F. Santos, 66, of Oakdale, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London from complications of cancer. He fought a valiant battle until the end, as a Marine does.He was born in Hartford, Dec. 20, 1953, to Abilio and Rose (Annunziata) Santos. His mother predeceased him. He leaves behind his life partner of 39 years, Joyce O'Sullivan; his father, Abilio Santos; his sister, Debra Chapman; brothers, Gary (Tina) and Frank (Tracy); nephew, Ethan Santos; nieces, Miriah and Jenna Chapman; and niece, Nicole Shipman (Jeremiah).Paul was an excellent marksman who was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. He was a self-employed carpenter who took great pride in turning out a fine product. Paul had a prolific garden each summer, which he delighted in caring for. A source of great enjoyment was hosting cookouts, holiday dinners, and seafood boils for friends, neighbors, and his family in Maine. He also enjoyed fishing with his dog, Fergie, on the boat with him. Paul was an avid outdoorsman who traveled to Montana many times to hunt elk. He said the best part of these trips was packing into the Rockies on horseback. He also hunted caribou in Canada and grizzlies in British Columbia. He showed American saddlebred horses for several years. He also leaves his beloved dog, Radar, and his cat, Jasper, who is missing their morning walks down the driveway to get the newspaper.Paul has asked that his ashes be scattered in the forest where he spent so much time.He was a good life partner, a good son, and sibling, a good neighbor and friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand.A celebration of life for him will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the American Legion 112, 89 Pink Row, Montville. Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close