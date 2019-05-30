Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul "Bear" Finley. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bernard Church 426 Hazard Ave Enfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul "Bear" Finley, 49, of Agawam, Massachusetts, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center.



Son of Judith (Kelsey) Finley of Enfield and the late Charles Finley, he was born on Aug. 28, 1969, and grew up in Enfield where he was a graduate of Enrico Fermi High School. He later moved to Jacksonville, Florida, and then found his forever home in Agawam where he resided for the past 17 years. He worked in sales throughout his career. Bear was an animal lover, and an avid collector of baseball cards and other sports memorabilia. Saturdays were often spent at card shows all over Connecticut. He enjoyed playing golf and cribbage, and won a number of cribbage tournaments. During his four years of coaching at St. Mary's Catholic High School, he helped the next generation of golfers win numerous championships.



In addition to his mother, Paul is survived by his wife, Melissa Finley; his brothers, Mark Finley of Enfield, and KC Finley and his wife, Stephanie, of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts; his sister, Dawn Smolenski and her husband, Jim, of Enfield; his nieces, Amanda and Allison Smolenski; his nephews, Nicholas and Owen Finley; and his beloved cats, Milo, Quinn, Max, and Gizmo.



Paul's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave, Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.



Contributions in Paul's memory can be made to the Enfield Community Cat Project, P.O. Box 614, Enfield CT 06082.



