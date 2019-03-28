Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul H. Blain. View Sign

Paul H. Blain, 98, formerly of Manchester and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, went to meet his maker peacefully March 25, 2019, at Vernon Manor Healthcare Center.



Paul was born in Berlin, New Hampshire, the son of the late Henry and Georgiana (Michaud) Blain. Paul grew up in Berlin, New Hampshire, and served our country in World War II and the Korean War with the Navy. He married his childhood sweetheart during World War II and lived happily with her for 72 years.



Paul worked at Pratt and Whitney for 38 years before retiring and moving to North Myrtle Beach with his wife, Doris. Paul was a past member of the VFW, Elks Lodge, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Knights, and volunteered for The Make a Wish Foundation and Meals on Wheels. He was very active in Our Lady Star of the Sea in North Myrtle Beach, founding parishioner family of St. Bartholomew Church and School, and spent a lot of time playing golf with several golf groups and belonged to several golf clubs.



Paul is survived by his children, Vivian B. Whitestone and her husband, Peter, of Fairfax, Virginia, Paul C. Blain of Manchester, and James H. Blain of Rotunda West, Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Elissa B. Rue and her husband, Gary, Eric B. Whitestone, Jarica Golino and her husband, Paulo, Brittany Covill and her husband, Joseph, and Amanda Conine; and his great-grandchildren, Isabella and Elizabeth Golino, Charlotte and Clara Covill, and Dean Conine; his sibling, Louise Poulin and her husband, Richard; and sisters-in-law, Lucille (Aube) Natalie and Theresa (Aube) Jaquith; brother-in-law, Joseph Aube; and several nieces and nephews. Paul is predeceased by his mother and father; his beloved wife, Doris E. Blain, of 72 years; his beloved daughter-in-law, Jean L. Blain; his brothers, Roderick, Maurice, Robert; and sisters, Marie (Garneau) Theriault, and Jean C. Blain.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2, at 10:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill.



Family and friends may call Monday, April 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105







