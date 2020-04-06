Paul J. Gruessner, 90, of Manchester, the husband of Joan A. (Quinn) Gruessner, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home.
Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Henry and Rose (Shea) Gruessner and was a lifelong resident. Paul had attended St. James and Manchester schools and was a member of the Manchester High School Band. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and had retired from United Technologies/Pratt and Whitney after many years of service as a draftsman/engineer.
In addition to his wife of almost 65 years, he is survived by his children, Robert Gruessner and his wife, Jayme, of Hebron, Thomas Gruessner and his wife, Beth, of Vernon, Marianne Basile and her husband, Michael, of Manchester, and Laurie Bocchino and her husband, Carlo, of Vernon; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Benny.
Due to the circumstances, a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced and celebrated at a later date.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2020