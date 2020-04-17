Paul "P.T." Joseph Tigno, 79, of Vernon, loving husband of 42 years to Cheryl (Farrell) Tigno, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Born in Hartford, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Mozzicato) Tigno, he grew up and lived in Hartford for most of his life before moving to Vernon 21 years ago. He was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, Class of 1958. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps serving as Presidential Guard while stationed in Washington, D.C. Prior to his retirement, Paul was a laborer with Laborers Union Local 230 in Hartford for many years, and after his retirement he was the field representative for the Connecticut Laborers Fund. He was a member and Senior Vice Commander of American Legion, Post 14 in Vernon, and he also served on the Executive Board of the Connecticut Laborers Union. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and grandchildren, Christina Gardner and her daughter, Haley, of Florida; Anna Freeman and her husband, Frank, and their sons, Nicholas and Jake, of Florida; Joseph Tigno and his partner, Fiona Cameron Moylan, and Joseph's children Tyler, Aubrey, and Nicolette, of Andover; Michael Tigno and his son, Adam, of Vernon; Derek Tigno and his partner, Stephanie Coughlin, and their daughter, Eleanor, of Vernon; Christopher Farrell and his daughter, Almedina, of Florida; a brother, Thomas Tigno of Florida; a sister-in-law, Catherine Tigno of Florida; and his former wife and friend, Susan (Rogers) Tigno of Simsbury. He was predeceased by his brother, Anthony Tigno.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020