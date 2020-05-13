Paul P. Cassotta
1957 - 2020
Paul P. Cassotta Jr., 62, of Meriden, formerly of Enfield, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Born in Springfield, on Aug. 27, 1957, he was the son of Frances Cassotta and the late Paul P. Cassotta Sr. He grew up in Enfield, graduated from Enrico Fermi High School, Class of 1975, and resided in Meriden for most of his adult life.

Besides his mother, Frances, he leaves two loving sisters, Elizabeth Syphers of Tolland, and Irene Williams of Ellington; and a niece and nephew, Paige and Grant Syphers; as well as several cousins.

A private graveside service was held for the family.

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels had care of arrangements.

www.leetestevens.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
