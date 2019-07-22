Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Road Vernon , CT View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Road Vernon , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Sutkaitis, 80, of Vernon, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Born in Lithuania Nov. 12, 1938, he was the son of Kazimer and Olga (Simkaite) Sutkaitis. Paul emigrated with his family to the U.S. and was raised in Pennsylvania before proudly serving his country as an Air Force fighter pilot. After leaving the service with an honorable discharge, he worked in various positions at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for many years before becoming an electronics engineer. He was proud of the work he did there and for several government agencies. He eventually started his own business, P&P Electronics. Paul was always learning and earned a bachelor's degree in electronics and three associate's degrees before finishing his formal education with a master's degree in Electronics Engineering.



Paul was a caring person who was always willing to help those around him. He spent much of his time working in the community with various local organizations. He was a founding member of the Tri-Town Cruzers and stayed committed to the club for as long as he could. He was a current member of Vernon CERT, PVRA, American Legion Post 10, and Rockville Fish and Game Club.



He was a passionate man, driven by a need for speed. He skied, rode motorcycles, drag raced cars, and even drove a NASCAR car at Indianapolis. He was always happiest pushing the envelope.



Paul is survived by his wife, Pamela F. (Bozak) Sutkaitis, three sons, Christopher, Keith, and Jason Sutkaitis; two daughters, Kerri Hesketh and Heather Charron; and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; a son; a brother; and a sister.



Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours Monday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Dress is casual (Paul hated suits and ties!) and cruise cars are welcome. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's memory may be made to Vernon CERT.



Please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



for online expressions of sympathy.







