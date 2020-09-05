Paul T. "Teddy" Skowera, 84, passed away Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020, at Heritage Hall in Agawam, Massachusetts.He was born in Springfield on Oct. 22, 1935, to the late Joseph and Anna (Beer) Skowera. He was a longtime resident of West Springfield. He attended West Springfield High School and graduated from Springfield Technical High School. Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed dancing and was a dance instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studios. He worked in sales for many years, starting with Sherwood Forest and retired from Sears in 1997 as one of its top salesmen. Paul was a longtime member of the West Springfield Lions Club and a longtime communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. He founded and chaired the Open Pantry Golf Tournament, which combined his love of golf and helping others. Paul was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed going to spring training. He enjoyed traveling and family vacations. He will be remembered for his big heart and great sense of humor.He leaves his loving wife of 61 years, Betty J. (Wright) Skowera; his sons, Keith and his wife Sharon Skowera of Enfield, Joseph Skowera of Springfield; and his daughter Lori Willis and her husband James of West Springfield; his grandchildren, Adam, Benjamin (Elizabeth), Matthew (Vanessa) Skowera, Kimberly and Michael Willis; and his great-grandson, Noah Skowera; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his many siblings.Calling Hours will be held Monday, Sept. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home, 1043 Westfield St., West Springfield. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020,at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 47 Pine St., West Springfield. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery in West Springfield.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Parish Cupboard, 1023 Main St., West Springfield, MA 01089.For more information, please contact