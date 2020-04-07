Paul W. Hockla

Service Information
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
(860)-684-2538
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Stafford Springs Cemetery
Monson Rd.
Stafford Springs, CT
View Map
Obituary
Paul W. Hockla, 88, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

He was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, son of the late Paul and Alice "Elsie" (Ramponi) Hockla. Paul served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He drove tractor-trailer trucks for 40 years, having worked for Maskin Freight Line and Park Trucking. Paul was a parishioner of St. Edward Church, and member of VFW Post No. 9990 in Stafford. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anna Mae (Kana) Hockla; three children, Debbie Hockla-Kaba, Roger Hockla and his wife, Kim, and Todd Hockla and his wife, Laurie, all of Stafford Springs; grandson, Andrew Hockla; three siblings, Fred Hockla, Frank Hockla and his wife, Carol, and Dorothy Piccininni and her husband, Bob; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to VFW Post No. 9990, 4 Thomas Dr., Stafford Springs, CT 06076, or to St. Edward Church, 27 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.

For online condolences or directions, please visit

Memorial donations may be made to VFW Post No. 9990, 4 Thomas Dr., Stafford Springs, CT 06076, or to St. Edward Church, 27 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.

bullet Korean War
