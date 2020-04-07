Paul W. Hockla, 88, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, son of the late Paul and Alice "Elsie" (Ramponi) Hockla. Paul served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He drove tractor-trailer trucks for 40 years, having worked for Maskin Freight Line and Park Trucking. Paul was a parishioner of St. Edward Church, and member of VFW Post No. 9990 in Stafford. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anna Mae (Kana) Hockla; three children, Debbie Hockla-Kaba, Roger Hockla and his wife, Kim, and Todd Hockla and his wife, Laurie, all of Stafford Springs; grandson, Andrew Hockla; three siblings, Fred Hockla, Frank Hockla and his wife, Carol, and Dorothy Piccininni and her husband, Bob; and many nieces and nephews.
A calling hour will be held on Thursday, April 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a graveside service with military honors at 11:30 a.m. at Stafford Springs Cemetery, Monson Road, Stafford Springs.
Memorial donations may be made to VFW Post No. 9990, 4 Thomas Dr., Stafford Springs, CT 06076, or to St. Edward Church, 27 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.
For online condolences or directions, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020