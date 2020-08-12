Paula L. Turner, 67, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at home.
She was born in East Hartford, daughter of the late Mildred (DeNunzio) Turner. Paula was a free spirit who was deeply loved by all of her relatives. She was a big fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and UConn Huskies. Above all, she loved her grandkids, and cherished the times she had them over.
Paula is survived by her two sons, Michael Ignatowicz and David Ignatowicz and his wife, Jennifer; two grandchildren, Colby and Samuel Ignatowicz; her brother, Mark Turner; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three siblings, David Turner, William Turner, and Carol Browne.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
For online condolences visitwww.introvignefuneralhome.com