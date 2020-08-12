1/
Paula L. Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula L. Turner, 67, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at home.

She was born in East Hartford, daughter of the late Mildred (DeNunzio) Turner. Paula was a free spirit who was deeply loved by all of her relatives. She was a big fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and UConn Huskies. Above all, she loved her grandkids, and cherished the times she had them over.

Paula is survived by her two sons, Michael Ignatowicz and David Ignatowicz and his wife, Jennifer; two grandchildren, Colby and Samuel Ignatowicz; her brother, Mark Turner; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three siblings, David Turner, William Turner, and Carol Browne.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral services.

Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

For online condolences visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved