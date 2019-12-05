Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula (Warichar) Norell-Allard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born and raised in Derby, she lived in Windsor Locks since 1996. She earned a B.A. in English from Central Connecticut State University and later earned an M.S. in education from the University of Hartford. Devoted to education and learning, Paula was employed as a teacher for 43 years, retiring in 2007 from East Granby Public Schools and was awarded Teacher of the Year for the state of Connecticut.



In her free time, Paula was an avid reader. A longtime season ticket holder for The Bushnell, she truly loved the theater. She was also very caring to animals and was a dog-lover.



Paula is survived by her loving son, George R. Norell of Windsor Locks; three siblings, her brothers, Joseph Warichar of Derby and Donald Warichar of Southbury, and a sister, Joyce Conrad of Parrish, Florida; and two nephews, Mark Conrad of Rockford, Illinois, and Will Conrad of Parrish, and his wife, Erin. She also leaves special nieces Lucy and Bailey Conrad, and many extended family, including Timothy Milligan and many beloved friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will be private and held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia.



Donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com



