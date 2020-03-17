Pauline A. "Polly" Janiak, 88, beloved wife of William J. "Bill" Janiak passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 12, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Polly was born Aug. 15, 1931, to the late Joseph and Irene Poirier in Southbridge, Massachusetts. Polly spent most of her life living and working in Stafford Springs, where she was an avid seamstress. She and Bill retired to Florida many years ago, where as an active member of the Peace River Quilt Guild she continued with her passion for sewing, making hundreds of Kinder and Veteran's quilts for donation. She also enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and reading.
Besides William, Polly leaves her son Jon (Michele); daughter Kathleen (Steve) Pelizari; grandchildren, Courtney, Alison and Tyler (Angie) Janiak; and great-grandson Henry; sister-in-law Linda (Ed) Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph (Laura) and Roger (Jane) Poirier.
A special thank you to the staff and aides from AllStat and the nurses and doctors of Fawcett Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers please send donations to .
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
