Pauline A. MacDonald, 88, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter to the late Alphege and Florida (Harvey) Bergeron. Pauline enjoyed a long career with Rite-Aid as assistant manager until her retirement. She enjoyed watching UConn women's basketball and CT Sun and she was a huge fan of John Wayne. Pauline was an animal lover, especially enjoying cats and watching the cardinals outside.
Pauline is survived by six children, Harvey Regan and his wife, Glenda, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Daniel Regan and his wife, Maggie, of Suffield, Larry Regan of Farmington, Lorraine MacDonald of Enfield, Paula Sandahl and her husband, David, of Coventry, and David MacDonald and his wife, Tracy, of Danvers, Massachusetts; a brother, Roger Bergeron of Woburn, Massachusetts; seven beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Regan-McCrillis, Jamie Kreinest, Jillian Regan, Sarah Regan, Adam Sandahl, Ryan Sandahl, and Cooper MacDonald; and four great-grandchildren, Beckett and Finn McCrillis, and Harrison and Oliver Kreinest. Pauline was predeceased by her loving husband, David MacDonald; two brothers, Harvey and Paul Bergeron; and a sister, Lucy.
Services have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels and will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2020