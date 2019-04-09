Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Pauline Irene (Walsh) Merrall, 83, of Tolland, passed away peacefully March 29, 2019, in Manchester.



She was born April 21, 1935, to parents Thomas and Josephine (Sheehan) Walsh in Wallasey, England. At the age of 17 she entered training to be a nurse, and she graduated as an R.N. with a certificate in midwifery. Pauline emigrated to the United States in 1968 with her husband Kenneth, son Christopher, and daughter Elizabeth. She then commenced a long career in psychiatric nursing, first at The Institute of Living in Hartford and then for many years at the Hebrew Home for the Aged in West Hartford until her retirement from nursing in 1999.



Pauline had a profound love for family and friends and took great joy in their companionship. She traveled extensively throughout her life and took particular pleasure in sailing on the ocean. She had many pets throughout the years and cherished them all. Pauline left this sentiment: "I loved my life, through both the blessings and the challenges, and I wouldn't have missed it for the world!"



Pauline's family would like to thank the staff at Manchester Manor for all the professionalism, kindness, and comfort they provided Pauline.



Pauline is survived by her son, Christopher Merrall; her grandson, Christopher Hague; her granddaughter, Brittany Hague; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends around the world. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Elizabeth Hague; and son-in-law, Timothy Hague; sister, Janet Kennedy; and companion of many years, Thomas J. Roberts.



A funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 12, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel on the UConn campus, 46 North Eagleville Road, Storrs. Her family will receive relatives and friends at a celebration of life, Friday, April 12, at 3:30 p.m. at Maneeley's, 65 Rye St., South Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make donations in Pauline's memory to the CT Humane Society.



Religious Service Information St Thomas Aquinas Chapel

46 N Eagleville Rd

Storrs Mansfield, CT 06268

