Pauline K. Boivin, 97, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late John and Pauline (Ciscon) Kology.

Pauline is survived by her two children, Lucy Poland and her husband, Joseph, and Douglas Boivin and his wife, Debbie; daughter-in-law, Gail LaPierre; six grandsons; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Eric LaPierre; granddaughter, Brittany Bassett; and seven siblings.

Funeral services with burial in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, will be held privately.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020
