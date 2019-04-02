Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline L. Fontanella. View Sign

Pauline L. Fontanella, 98, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Alfio A. Fontanella, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.



She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Victor and Maria (Bracci) Julian. Pauline retired as a school teacher from the Town of Stafford after teaching for almost 40 years. She was a parishioner of St. Edward Church, and member of the Stafford Senior Center, and honorary life member of the Italian Benefit Society Ladies Auxiliary. Her hobbies included playing cards, reading, and singing with her friends in the Golden Tones.



Pauline is survived by her son, John Fontanella and his companion, Lenora Palumbo; grandson, Adam Fontanella and his mother and Pauline's special friend, Sharon Fontanella Oullette; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved cat, Lucy. She was predeceased by her sister, Lena DaDalt; and three brothers, Michael, Edward, and Leo Julian.



A calling hour will be held Friday, April 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.



Memorial donations may be made to the Stafford Public Library, 10 Levinthal Run, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.



51 E Main St

Stafford Springs , CT 06076

Funeral Home Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs , CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019

