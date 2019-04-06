Pauline L. (Herschel) Wentworth, 83, of Enfield, passed into eternity Thursday, April 4, 2019.
She leaves her devoted husband of over 65 years, Donald R. Wentworth Sr.; two sons, Donald R. Wentworth Jr. and Douglas H. Wentworth and his wife, Launa; seven grandchildren, Andrew Wentworth and his wife, Jeylan, Matthew Wentworth and Hannah Wentworth, Brendan Burke and his wife, Sarah, and Joshua, Katie, and Sierra Burke; and three great-grandchildren, Jameson and Lilia Wentworth, and Bailey Burke. Pauline was predeceased by an infant son, Scott.
Born April 25, 1935, in Windsor, Vermont, Pauline was the only child of Clarence and Agnes (Hannah) Herschel. She graduated from Windsor High School. She was a resident of Enfield for almost 60 years, and she worked for Emery Airfreight for 27 years, retiring in 1992. Pauline was an avid gardener and talented artist, and always enjoyed dancing with her favorite partner, her husband Don. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Her family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, April 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels in Enfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pauline's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Interment will be at a later date in Vermont.
