Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline L. (Herschel) Wentworth. View Sign





She leaves her devoted husband of over 65 years, Donald R. Wentworth Sr.; two sons, Donald R. Wentworth Jr. and Douglas H. Wentworth and his wife, Launa; seven grandchildren, Andrew Wentworth and his wife, Jeylan, Matthew Wentworth and Hannah Wentworth, Brendan Burke and his wife, Sarah, and Joshua, Katie, and Sierra Burke; and three great-grandchildren, Jameson and Lilia Wentworth, and Bailey Burke. Pauline was predeceased by an infant son, Scott.



Born April 25, 1935, in Windsor, Vermont, Pauline was the only child of Clarence and Agnes (Hannah) Herschel. She graduated from Windsor High School. She was a resident of Enfield for almost 60 years, and she worked for Emery Airfreight for 27 years, retiring in 1992. Pauline was an avid gardener and talented artist, and always enjoyed dancing with her favorite partner, her husband Don. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Her family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, April 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels in Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pauline's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.



Interment will be at a later date in Vermont.



To leave an online condolence, message go to



www.brownememorial



chapels.com



Pauline L. (Herschel) Wentworth, 83, of Enfield, passed into eternity Thursday, April 4, 2019.She leaves her devoted husband of over 65 years, Donald R. Wentworth Sr.; two sons, Donald R. Wentworth Jr. and Douglas H. Wentworth and his wife, Launa; seven grandchildren, Andrew Wentworth and his wife, Jeylan, Matthew Wentworth and Hannah Wentworth, Brendan Burke and his wife, Sarah, and Joshua, Katie, and Sierra Burke; and three great-grandchildren, Jameson and Lilia Wentworth, and Bailey Burke. Pauline was predeceased by an infant son, Scott.Born April 25, 1935, in Windsor, Vermont, Pauline was the only child of Clarence and Agnes (Hannah) Herschel. She graduated from Windsor High School. She was a resident of Enfield for almost 60 years, and she worked for Emery Airfreight for 27 years, retiring in 1992. Pauline was an avid gardener and talented artist, and always enjoyed dancing with her favorite partner, her husband Don. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Her family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, April 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels in Enfield.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pauline's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.Interment will be at a later date in Vermont.To leave an online condolence, message go towww.brownememorial Funeral Home Browne Funeral Chapels

43 Shaker Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 745-3115 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.