Pauline Lorraine Moran, 73, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with her loving family by her side.



She was born to the late Charles and Rita Shattuck, Jan. 28, 1947, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Pauline graduated from Manchester High School in 1964 and married her high school sweetheart, Terrence Moran, on May 29, 1965; they were married 54 beautiful years. A longtime resident of Manchester and Vernon, Pauline had three children and seven grandchildren, whom she cherished with all her heart.



Pauline is survived by her husband, Terrence Moran of Punta Gorda; her two sons, Jeffrey Moran and his wife, Pamela, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, David Moran and his wife, Jenn, of Tolland; and her daughter, Jennifer Moran of Vernon. Also, her grandchildren, Kaitlin, Madison, Amanda, Brooke, Jayden, Emily, and Meadow.



Pauline enjoyed so many things throughout her life, including music and traveling with her husband and family. Being a grandmother was the most important thing in her life. She spent many wonderful summers with her grandchildren at Hampton Beach. She was fun, caring, and an inspiration to everyone, including her sisters, Theresa Warren, Beverly Morin, Karen Vendette and her brother; Charlie Shattuck.



A devout Catholic, Pauline attended Mass regularly and her faith was an example to all of us. She found comfort and strength in her family and friends, their support and prayers lifted her spirits during her courageous battle and ultimately gave her peace. Her beauty and kindness have touched our hearts and now she is an angel forever.



Calling hours will be held at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at St James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, 360 Broad St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to a charity very dear to Pauline's heart, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation c/o Pauline Moran, 101 Centerpoint Dr., Suite 107, Middletown, CT 06457.



