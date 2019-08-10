Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury , CT 06033 (860)-652-4436 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury , CT 06033 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Junipero Serra Parish in St. Francis of Assisi Church 673 Ellington Road South Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Mary (Boccaccio) Brancati, 89, the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Brancati, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Pauline was born in Hartford the daughter of the late Santo and Mariann (Liberto) Boccaccio and moved to South Windsor in 1961 to the house she resided in until her death. Pauline could often be caught fondly reminiscing about growing up on Front Street with her 10 siblings and sharing stories from the good old days. Much of her life was spent instilling kindness on anyone she met. She will be most remembered from her 40 years of working in the cafeteria at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft (retiring at the age of 80) where she touched thousands of lives. Her smile and caring way was infectious. Right up until the end Pauline kept herself busy baking, making sauce and her famous meatballs. She kept her hands busy crocheting blankets for family and for donations to Masonic Care. She volunteered for Foodshare, a local mobile food pantry, for many years.



She is survived by her four adoring children and their spouses, Paula and Daniel Troiano of South Windsor, Patricia and Robert Kasheta of East Windsor, Pamela and Michael Moynihan of East Hartford, and John and Melissa Brancati of Tolland; her loving grandchildren, Kristina and Christopher, Vincent and Elle, Brittney and James, Nicole and Michael, Nicholas and Caitlin, Marissa and Kyle, Brianna and Luke, Ross, and Olivia. Her four great-granddaughters, McKenna, Ellison, Josephine, and Audriana, who loved their Gigi. She also leaves behind her siblings, Rose Cassarino, Frances (Francis) Tebecio, Richard Boccaccio, Joseph Boccaccio, John Boccaccio and Fr. Michael Boccaccio. Pauline will also be missed by her loving nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her siblings Connie Salafia, Josephine Catalano, Santo Boccaccio and Salvatore Boccaccio.



Family and friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Junipero Serra Parish in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor. at church. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery, South Windsor.



Pauline made an impact on every person she met and with that in mind, in lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in her memory to Foodshare of Greater Hartford, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002.



For online condolences, please visit



www.mulryanfh.com







Pauline Mary (Boccaccio) Brancati, 89, the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Brancati, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.Pauline was born in Hartford the daughter of the late Santo and Mariann (Liberto) Boccaccio and moved to South Windsor in 1961 to the house she resided in until her death. Pauline could often be caught fondly reminiscing about growing up on Front Street with her 10 siblings and sharing stories from the good old days. Much of her life was spent instilling kindness on anyone she met. She will be most remembered from her 40 years of working in the cafeteria at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft (retiring at the age of 80) where she touched thousands of lives. Her smile and caring way was infectious. Right up until the end Pauline kept herself busy baking, making sauce and her famous meatballs. She kept her hands busy crocheting blankets for family and for donations to Masonic Care. She volunteered for Foodshare, a local mobile food pantry, for many years.She is survived by her four adoring children and their spouses, Paula and Daniel Troiano of South Windsor, Patricia and Robert Kasheta of East Windsor, Pamela and Michael Moynihan of East Hartford, and John and Melissa Brancati of Tolland; her loving grandchildren, Kristina and Christopher, Vincent and Elle, Brittney and James, Nicole and Michael, Nicholas and Caitlin, Marissa and Kyle, Brianna and Luke, Ross, and Olivia. Her four great-granddaughters, McKenna, Ellison, Josephine, and Audriana, who loved their Gigi. She also leaves behind her siblings, Rose Cassarino, Frances (Francis) Tebecio, Richard Boccaccio, Joseph Boccaccio, John Boccaccio and Fr. Michael Boccaccio. Pauline will also be missed by her loving nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her siblings Connie Salafia, Josephine Catalano, Santo Boccaccio and Salvatore Boccaccio.Family and friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m.A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Junipero Serra Parish in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor. at church. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery, South Windsor.Pauline made an impact on every person she met and with that in mind, in lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in her memory to Foodshare of Greater Hartford, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close