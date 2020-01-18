Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl M. Duprey. View Sign Service Information Kingston Funeral Home 35 Slate Ave Northfield , VT 05663 (802)-485-9161 Send Flowers Obituary

Pearl M. Duprey, 90, formerly of Ellington, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home in Groton, Vermont, in the comfort of her loving family.



Pearl was born Pearl Marie Lewis on July 8, 1929, in Milford, Massachusetts, the daughter of Eldred F. and Rose Marie (Casalie) Lewis. She graduated from St. Mary Catholic High School in Milford, and married Pliny H. Duprey on Nov. 25, 1950, in Ellington. The couple lived most of their married life in Ellington, moving to Vermont in 2017 to be near family. Mr. Duprey died July 18, 2017. Pearl was a homemaker and was an accomplished cake decorator. She enjoyed camping with her family.



Pearl is survived by two sons, William H. Duprey, of Ellington, and Stephen M. Duprey of Groton, Vermont; a special granddaughter, Donna Duprey Dwyer, of Coventry, and several other beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers, Richard Lewis, Eldred Lewis, Robert Lewis and Joseph Lewis.



A private graveside committal service will be conducted later this year.



Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield, Vermont, assisted the family with arrangements.







Pearl M. Duprey, 90, formerly of Ellington, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home in Groton, Vermont, in the comfort of her loving family.Pearl was born Pearl Marie Lewis on July 8, 1929, in Milford, Massachusetts, the daughter of Eldred F. and Rose Marie (Casalie) Lewis. She graduated from St. Mary Catholic High School in Milford, and married Pliny H. Duprey on Nov. 25, 1950, in Ellington. The couple lived most of their married life in Ellington, moving to Vermont in 2017 to be near family. Mr. Duprey died July 18, 2017. Pearl was a homemaker and was an accomplished cake decorator. She enjoyed camping with her family.Pearl is survived by two sons, William H. Duprey, of Ellington, and Stephen M. Duprey of Groton, Vermont; a special granddaughter, Donna Duprey Dwyer, of Coventry, and several other beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers, Richard Lewis, Eldred Lewis, Robert Lewis and Joseph Lewis.A private graveside committal service will be conducted later this year.Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield, Vermont, assisted the family with arrangements. Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close