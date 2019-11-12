Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter A. Crombie Jr.. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Patrick Church 64 Pearl St. Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peter A. Crombie Jr., known to all as "Gus," died on Monday, Oct. 14, at Leesburg Regional Medical Center in Leesburg, Florida. He was 82.



Gus was born in 1937 in Springfield, to his parents, Peter A. Crombie and Dorothy Crombie. He grew up in the Thompsonville section of Enfield. Gus enjoyed childhood adventures and seeking out mischief with his siblings, cousins, and friends. He enjoyed being a part of the 4-H, raising black Angus, and presenting his beautiful prized cows at the Eastern States Exposition. As a teen he worked summers picking Connecticut River Valley Tobacco leaves, which were grown and cured for premium cigars wrappers. He also worked summers at a local garden nursery and would help out with the family business, the Crombie Bus Co. Gus graduated from Suffield Academy in 1954 and Trinity College in 1958, where he was a member of the Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity. Professionally, he worked in the Finance Department at Hamilton Standard, a division of United Technologies Corp.



Gus enjoyed skiing with lifelong friends on the slopes of Stowe, Vermont, where he met his wife, Patricia. He raised his three children in the town of Manchester, where he resided for 48 years. Gus was a public servant in Manchester by serving on the Board of Education and volunteering in local and state politics. He would spend summers in Charlestown, Rhode Island, at his family cottage. It was initially built as officers quarters in the 1940s during World War II; Gus modernized and renovated it over the years. Gus was a skilled handyman and enjoyed tending to his yard and garden. He leisurely enjoyed racecars, motorboats, go-carts, golf-carts, and other loud toys with engines. Gus loved marveling his friends and neighbors with his annual fireworks displays. He took comfort in grilling up his preferred meal of steak and potatoes.



During his retired years, Gus enjoyed golf, watching college basketball games and Jeopardy on TV, travel, and visiting with his children and grandchildren. He earned the affectionate title of "PaPa Gus" when he became a grandfather. He loved handing out $2 bills to his grandchildren or young children of family and friends as a welcoming sign of good luck. Friends and family will remember Gus for his outspoken and unfiltered sense of humor, his brilliant wit, and his thoughtful nature.



Peter is survived by his wife, Patricia, and three children, James Crombie, Karen Ewanich and her husband, Thomas, and Brian Crombie and his wife, Roselle. He is also survived by nine grandchildren in whom he took great pride and enjoyed spending time with them. He is additionally survived by two sisters and their spouses, Mary Gellert and her husband, Michael, and Jane Michel and her husband, Jacques. He was predeceased by his brother, Gerald Crombie.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a in Gus' honor.



