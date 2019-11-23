Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield , CT 06109 (860)-563-6117 Graveside service 10:15 AM Mt. Saint Benedict Cemetery (Section R) 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Hartford on Oct. 18, 1949, he was a son of the late Peter A. Mobilia Sr. and the late Mildred (Montano) Mobilia. He is survived by his brother, Dominic A. Mobilia of Bloomfield, and was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Barbara F. Mobilia.



Peter was a graduate of Emerson College, Boston, where he earned a bachelor of science in speech degree, majoring in mass communications. He retired in 2012 as a member of the public relations staff at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Hartford after a 25-year career at that institution. Previously, he spent 19 years as a radio and television broadcaster, most recently serving as chief correspondent at WPOP News Radio 14, Hartford. While at WPOP, his 1984 documentary on the 40th anniversary of the Hartford Circus Fire, "Someone Yelled Fire!," received awards from the Associated Press, United Press International, and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. Since then, the broadcast has been cited as a reference in at least two books on the 1944 circus fire, the worst disaster in the history of Hartford. While serving as executive news producer at KGBT-TV in Harlingen, Texas, his documentary on what was, at the time, the world's largest oil spill, "The Saga of Ixtoc Uno," received the Texas Association of Broadcasters' award for distinguished local programming in the public interest. A videotape of the broadcast was subsequently accepted for the permanent collection at the Museum of Broadcasting in New York. He also served as an adjunct professor of broadcast journalism at the University of Hartford and was a freelance contributor to the New York Times Connecticut Weekly section. Peter was a founding board member of Fresh Start Pallet Products, a community initiative which employs economically disadvantaged Hartford residents in building furniture from discarded wooden shipping pallets.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 10:15 a.m. at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery (Section R), 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield. There are no calling hours. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to St. Anthony's Guild, 144 West 32nd Street, New York, NY 10001-3202.



The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Peter with his family, please visit



www.desopofuneralchapel.com



