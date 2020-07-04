It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter A. Pires, Jr. of Tolland, on June 23, 2020. He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. His pride and joy was being a father.Peter was born on June 6, 1961, to Peter and Christine (McCarthy) Pires, and grew up in East Hartford. He was a graduate of George J. Penney High School in East Hartford, Class of 1979. He later received his bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut in 1984. Since 1988, Peter was an insurance agent with Evans, Pires, and Leonard Insurance Company in East Hartford for over 30 years. Those who knew him, admired his intelligence, kind heart, sense of humor, and conversation. He would share memories of playing sports with his brother Paul, watching his Dad race cars at Limerock, and tell stories of friendships he made throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. Peter was an avid golfer as he cherished his time on the course with friends, and teaching his son how to golf. He was a member of Ellington Ridge Country Club, where he shot his first hole-in-one, and recently a member of the Topstone Men's Club in South Windsor. He was a lifelong loyal Red Sox fan. One of his happiest moments was attending Game One of the 2013 World Series with his son, Chad. Pete also loved UConn basketball, going to each of the men's final fours in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2011, and 2014 with his lifelong friend, Paul Fitzgerald.Peter is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jayme (Rouisse) Pires and his son , Chad R. Pires of Tolland; his mother, Christine Pires of Surprise, Arizona; two brothers, Paul Pires and his wife, Alison Pires of Tolland; and Christopher Pires of Arizona; and a sister, Nicole Parmalee and her husband, Scott Parmalee of Windsor Locks. He also leaves two sisters-in-law, Melodye Stimpel and her husband, Thom Stimpel,; Jodye Payne and her husband, Brian Payne; his father-in-law, Robert Rouisse of Fitchburg, Massachusetts; three nieces, Claudia Pires, Grace Pires, and Lexye Payne; six nephews, Paul Pires Jr. and his wife, Coral, Alex Pires, Camden Pires, Colby Payne, Ryan Frerichs and his wife, Jennifer, Jeremy Frerichs; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many dear friends. He also leaves his two doodle dogs Jack and Lily, who he adored. He was predeceased by his father, Peter A. Pires, Sr.; and his mother-in-law Nancy E. Rouisse.A celebration of Peter's life is being planned for Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at a place and time to be announced. More details will be available soon. Due to the current health crisis, there are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit