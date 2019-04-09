Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Peter Charles Tingley, 75, of Woodstock passed away unexpectedly April 7, 2019.



Peter was born Dec. 2, 1943, in Hartford. He attended Woodstock Academy and finished his schooling at Ellis Tech. Peter spent the majority of his life in the construction industry; he initially managed concrete operations at Balf-Savin-Capital Pipe Road Construction Co. He later worked for Field Concrete Co.



Peter was the son of Charles W. Tingley of Mystic and Thara Ames of Putnam.



Peter is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Quirk) Tingley who faithfully cared for him during his illness with adoring love and kindness. He is survived by his children, Pamela and Scott Mountford of Ellington, Jeff and Kim Tingley of Somers, Craig Tingley of Enfield, Andrew and Michele Tingley of Somers, Lisa Leonard of Somers, Laura and Pete Macaluso of New Jersey, and John and Patty Calandriello of New Jersey. Peter is survived by his grandchildren, Scott and Michael Tingley, Megan and Shalom Auerbach, Emma Tingley, Kayla, Jillian, and Alivia Mountford, Cooper Leonard, Luke and Braden Calandriello; two great-grandsons, Ari and Sheldon Auerbach; an adoring sister, Doris Watkins of New Hampshire; along with loving nieces and nephews.



Peter enjoyed his time taking part in the Lions Club and helping out at the Woodstock Fair! As a child he loved cars, racing and fixing them. He had great attention to detail in all things he did. He loved the peacefulness of the lake he lived on for the last 28 years. Working in his shop, fixing and constructing things during his retirement gave him great joy. He created beautiful frog ponds on his property for the grandchildren to enjoy. He had a special relationship with his nieces Diane and Gail that brought great joy and laughter from Peter, only heard when they got together! Peter had a great respect for his nephew, Jim Watkins, whom he always cherished talking with. His "Sweet Evalina's" coffee crew were especially dear to him! Peter was especially happy that his sons purchased Kubota tractors that he was able to teach them over and over again on how to master using.



Calling hours will be Thursday, April 11, at Smith and Walker Funeral Home in Putnam from 4 until 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



Funeral Home Smith and Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Service

148 Grove Street

Putnam , CT 06260

