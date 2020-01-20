Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peter D. Jasinski, 65, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 17, 2020, after a long, courageous, and inspirational fight against cancer and pulmonary fibrosis.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Patricia (Remlinger) Jasinski; his daughter, Lisa Jasinski and husband Patrick Keating of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Kristin (Jasinski) Lizonitz of South Windsor; sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Jayson Bock; sister and brother-in-law Jean Jasinski and Doug Steele; sister and brother-in-law Marcia and Tommy Rogers; brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Chris Jasinski; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Chester and Dorothy Jasinski; and brother Chester Jasinski. He leaves behind many close friends, including Timmy Elliott, Greg Germond, and Ray Casella.



Peter spent several years of his adolescence living on a military base in Darmstadt, Germany, and graduated from Pulaski High School in New Britain. He proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country as a Morse systems operator in London, England, during the Vietnam-era. He was employed by Greyhound Bus Lines until 1984. In 2016, after 32 years of service, he retired from Nabisco in Glastonbury, as a truck driver and member of Teamsters Local 559. Those who knew Peter knew that his favorite things were rock music, cooking for his family, going to casinos, playing games, celebrating his daughters' successes, sharing his expansive trivia knowledge, and spending time with his four-legged sons, Cosby and Dexter. He was a news junkie and loved talking politics. As a dedicated football fan, he cheered on his beloved Washington Redskins in good times and bad, and was a formidable fantasy football competitor. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, tireless work ethic, good-natured personality, and colorful Chuck Taylor sneakers.



Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Wednesday, Jan, 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Democratic National Committee or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.



