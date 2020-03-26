Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter F. Hryniewicz Jr.. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road West Suffield , CT 06093 (860)-668-0255 Send Flowers Obituary

Peter F. Hryniewicz Jr., 87, lifelong resident of Suffield and Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Jenny (Juniewicz) Hryniewicz passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.



Born in Suffield on Aug. 20, 1932, son of the late Jennie (Maznicki) Hryniewicz and Peter F. Hryniewicz Sr., he graduated from Suffield Schools and Ward School of Electronics with a degree in electronics. Peter was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He was employed by Kaman Aerospace for over 41 years, retiring in 2000 as Senior Electronic Technician in the Metrology Lab. He was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church, an active member of the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus, the Suffield Polish Heritage Society, and the American Legion of Windsor Locks. Peter never missed church, and proudly served his country in the Army. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels for 20 years, visited residents at nursing homes, helped run bingo at church, and was a member of the K of C bowling league. He was a natural artist, an avid gardener, a great mechanic, and a proficient puzzle maker. His favorites were blueberry pie and dancing. Peter and Jenny enjoyed their retirement traveling in their RV across the country, including Alaska. Peter was a loving husband and dedicated father. He was very proud of their children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jenny (Juniewicz) Hryniewicz of Windsor Locks; three sons, Peter III and his wife, Mary, of Suffield, Andrew Hryniewicz and his wife, Donna, of Agawam, Matthew Hryniewicz and Judith Gallagher of Suffield; a daughter, Patricia Bulat of Windsor Locks; eight grandchildren, Peter IV, Jacqueline, Melissa, Amy, Katie, Christopher, Nicholas, and William; a brother, Charles Hryniewicz of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Patrick Hogan, whom he treated as a son through the Big Brothers organization. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Valentine; and six siblings, Paul, Vincent, Jeanine, Jessie, Vetold, and Joseph.



The burial services will be on Saturday, March 28, in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield. The family will announce full funeral services scheduled at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters.



