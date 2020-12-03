Peter H. Latournes, 68, of Windsor Locks, loving husband of Cynthia (Doherty) Latournes, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Peter was born Oct. 13, 1952, in Hartford, the son of the late Herbert and Theresa (Crovo) Latournes. He received his bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology from Central Connecticut State University. Peter was employed with Hamilton Sundstrand, retiring after 35 years. He was involved in Boy Scouts for over 25 years and proud to be an Eagle Scout. Peter enjoyed sailing and was a member of the Greater Hartford Model Yacht Club where he was the 1997 US National Champion, Star Class. He was civically involved in Windsor Locks as a member of the Windsor Locks Lions Club and a board member of the Windsor Locks Board of Finance. Peter enjoyed racecars, go-karting, fly-fishing, and indulging at the best local ice cream spots while camping in the family pop-up. His favorite pastime was being the number one fan of all of his family's musical endeavors.
In addition to his wife, Cynthia, he is also survived by two beloved children, Christopher Latournes and his fiancé, Elizabeth Riendeau, and Paige Latournes, all of Windsor Locks; a brother, William Latournes and his wife, Barbara, of Windsor; his father-in-law, James Doherty; and several nieces and nephews. Peter was predeceased by a sister, Cindy Arnold.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Peter will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St. Windsor Locks. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in St Mary's Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing should be observed for attendees of all services.
Memorial contributions in memory of Peter may be made to the Windsor Locks Boy Scouts Troop 263.
