Peter J. O'Hara, 64, of Ellington, beloved husband of 40 years to Mary Susan (Carney) O'Hara, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Rockville General Hospital with his family at his side.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of the late Donald and Carolyn (Sullivan) O'Hara, he grew up and lived in Providence and Warwick, Rhode Island, for most of his life, and he recently moved to Ellington. He was a graduate of Providence College, Class of 1993. Peter spent his career in the logistics transportation field before his retirement in 2014. He was a New England sports fan, history buff, and was passionate about current events. He liked golfing, drawing, and watching old movies. He also enjoyed learning ballroom dancing with his wife. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by his daughter, Shannon Elizabeth Krieg and her husband, Timothy, of Nashville, Indiana; his three grandchildren, Ella Rose, Finnegan Peter, and Dylan Mae, all of Nashville; and three siblings, James Patrick O'Hara of Orlando, Florida, Mary Elizabeth Reavey of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, and Michaela Eileen O'Hara of North Smithfield.
His family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. followed by a service of remembrance beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Alpha 1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020