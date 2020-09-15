Peter Keeney Preuss, 38, a.k.a. PTK, a.k.a. "Bill" of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on Sept. 6, 2020, with his beloved four-legged companion Stella by his side.Peter lived life to the fullest in every aspect. He enjoyed traveling whenever possible, but always found peace when he would visit the family cottage on Columbia Lake. He loved talking to friends and acquaintances to learn of roads others have traveled. Peter was a member of the Manchester High School Class of 2000. Throughout his years at MHS he established many lifelong relationships both on and off the wrestling mat. As a hardworking young man, he began his working years at Papa Joe's and fulfilled many roles at Highland Park Market. Through his college years, Peter was a skilled mechanic for K & B Automotive and also worked for October Kitchen. In his final years, he worked side by side with his family at W.H. Preuss Sons, Inc. of Bolton, CT. Peter was a proud Freemason of the Columbia Lodge 25.He is survived by his parents, Deane Wiley Preuss of Milliken, Colorado; Thomas Preuss and his wife, Denise, of Willington; sister Elizabeth Coelho and her husband, Justin, of Johnston, Rhode Island; nephew Andrew Coelho, who was his little fishing buddy; his baby girl Stella; and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Dean and Alyce Wiley, and Norman and Eleanor Preuss.Peter's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester.His graveside service will be on Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at Grant Hill Cemetery on Grant Hill Road in Coventry.To sign an online guestbook visit