1/1
Peter Keeney Preuss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Keeney Preuss, 38, a.k.a. PTK, a.k.a. "Bill" of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on Sept. 6, 2020, with his beloved four-legged companion Stella by his side.

Peter lived life to the fullest in every aspect. He enjoyed traveling whenever possible, but always found peace when he would visit the family cottage on Columbia Lake. He loved talking to friends and acquaintances to learn of roads others have traveled. Peter was a member of the Manchester High School Class of 2000. Throughout his years at MHS he established many lifelong relationships both on and off the wrestling mat. As a hardworking young man, he began his working years at Papa Joe's and fulfilled many roles at Highland Park Market. Through his college years, Peter was a skilled mechanic for K & B Automotive and also worked for October Kitchen. In his final years, he worked side by side with his family at W.H. Preuss Sons, Inc. of Bolton, CT. Peter was a proud Freemason of the Columbia Lodge 25.

He is survived by his parents, Deane Wiley Preuss of Milliken, Colorado; Thomas Preuss and his wife, Denise, of Willington; sister Elizabeth Coelho and her husband, Justin, of Johnston, Rhode Island; nephew Andrew Coelho, who was his little fishing buddy; his baby girl Stella; and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Dean and Alyce Wiley, and Norman and Eleanor Preuss.

Peter's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester.

His graveside service will be on Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at Grant Hill Cemetery on Grant Hill Road in Coventry.

To sign an online guestbook visit

www.holmeswatkins.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Manchester Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grant Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manchester Funeral Home
142 East Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-6226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Manchester Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved