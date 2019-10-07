Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter N. Cherpak. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in New Britain, on March 29, 1931, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Katherine Cherpak. Peter was a proud veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Pratt & Whitney for many years before starting his own company, Kinetic Tool Co. in 1979 until his retirement in 1992, passing the business on to his son. He was a member of the American Legion Post 80 in Enfield.



He was predeceased by his loving wife, Yvette (Lacasse) Cherpak, 35 years ago; and his daughter, Donna Montemerlo in 2015; as well as eight siblings. He leaves his three loving children and their spouses, Debra Carlton and Howard "Skip" of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Nicholas Cherpak and Cathy of Enfield, and Jonathan Cherpak and Laura of Enfield; and his son-in-law, David Montemerlo of Windsor Locks. Peter also leaves seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Dorothy Prestia, Martha Cherpak, and Kay Torelli.



His family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



Peter N. Cherpak, 88, longtime resident of Enfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.Born in New Britain, on March 29, 1931, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Katherine Cherpak. Peter was a proud veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Pratt & Whitney for many years before starting his own company, Kinetic Tool Co. in 1979 until his retirement in 1992, passing the business on to his son. He was a member of the American Legion Post 80 in Enfield.He was predeceased by his loving wife, Yvette (Lacasse) Cherpak, 35 years ago; and his daughter, Donna Montemerlo in 2015; as well as eight siblings. He leaves his three loving children and their spouses, Debra Carlton and Howard "Skip" of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Nicholas Cherpak and Cathy of Enfield, and Jonathan Cherpak and Laura of Enfield; and his son-in-law, David Montemerlo of Windsor Locks. Peter also leaves seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Dorothy Prestia, Martha Cherpak, and Kay Torelli.His family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.

