Peter Ramsdell, 73, of Cavendish, Vermont, and formerly of Vernon, Connecticut, beloved husband of 51 years to Dorothy (Arzt) Ramsdell, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Dartmouth Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Peter was born on Oct. 2, 1946, in Hartford, son of Raymond and Natalie (Allen) Ramsdell. Peter was the youngest of three brothers, Gary and Alan, and was raised in Vernon. Peter completed an undergraduate degree from Hamilton College, where he was a member of Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity. He received post-graduate degrees from the University of Hartford as well as the University of Connecticut. Peter lived in Ashford and worked in the Somers and Vernon school systems for 35 years as a teacher and administrator. He was the president of the Connecticut Science Supervisors Association and member of both the American Lung Association
and American Heart Association.
He spent his retirement split between his full-time home in Cavendish, Vermont, and Cape Cod. Peter had a lifetime love of woodworking. He built both the home in Connecticut where he raised his family, as well as his log cabin in Vermont and many outbuildings. Peter built his dream woodshop in his Vermont home, where he created many projects often given as gifts. Peter was a member of the Snow Travelers snowmobile club in Cavendish, Vermont, and he spent countless hours performing trail maintenance, which earned him the title of club historian. He enjoyed traveling. While the family was young, he took several cross-country trips seeing numerous national parks and historical sites. After retiring he went on several trips with his wife, Dorothy, including Costa Rica, a western Caribbean Cruise, Hawaii, Alaska, and Portugal. His all-time favorite trip was the three-week African safari.
Above all else, the most joy that he had in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his children, Travis Ramsdell and his wife, Kathryn, of Suffield, Todd Ramsdell and his wife, Penny, of Manchester, and Adam Ramsdell and his fiancée, Courtney Gile, of Mansfield; and his grandchildren, Alexa, Matthew, Olivia, Ethan, Ristin, and Bowen.
His family will receive friends for calling hours at the Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Vernon. Face coverings and social distancing is required for the calling hours and service. The service may be viewed online by going to https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/94374278
at 10 a.m. on Friday or at any time thereafter for up to 90 days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rockville High School Science Department, 70 Loveland Hill Road, Vernon, CT 06066; Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756, or to the American Lung Association
of CT, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108-3272.
