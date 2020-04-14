Peter Roman

Obituary
Peter Roman, 98, of Stafford Springs, husband of the late Helen (Cote) Roman, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.

He was born in Yonkers, New York, son of the late Adam and Anna (Kirch) Roman. Peter served our country in the United States Army during World War II, and had worked for many years in the warehouse at Sweet Life Foods.

He is survived by his three sons, Ronald Roman and his wife, Edna, David Roman and his partner, Jennifer Edwards, and Kenneth Roman and his partner, Debbie Wilbur; daughter-in-law, Denise Roman; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Nicholas Roman.

Funeral services with burial in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs, will be held privately.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2020
