Peter "Pete" S. Thomas passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, after a long illness.He was born in Hartford, May 5, 1934. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Stephanie (Popolawski) Thomas, four sisters, and one brother. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Claire; a daughter, Mary Saletnik; stepsons Tom Grenier (Pam), Jack Grenier, and Ron Grenier (Linda); a sister-in-law, Sally Provencher; grandchildren Jessica and Stephen Saletnik, Thomas, Alex, Angie, Richard, and MaryEllen Grenier; great-grandchildren Sophia Saletnik, Jennifer and Kai Grenier, and Johnny and Chris Wiroll, as well as many nieces and nephews.Peter was a retired 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at many bases including Korea and Vietnam. After the military he was employed by Combustion Engineering in Windsor, retiring after 20 years of service. Pete was a great husband, dad, and grandfather. He loved his trips to Wendy's and was a loyal Boston Red Sox fan. He loved to make people smile and wanted happiness for his family. He also loved to sing for the ladies at the bank. Peter and Claire loved to take trips through the Enfield Senior Center, and enjoyed many things while there, especially the bands, where they loved to dance. He as well as his wife were loyal communicates of St. Martha's Church. They sang in the choir and taught CCD to the kids.Dad, thank you for teaching me many things, especially how to ride a bike, fish, and change my own oil. You were an all-around good guy. We will miss you so very much. Special thank you to the Enfield FD, ambulance services, and PD as well as St Francis Hospital and Parkway Pavilion for all their sincere caring.Relatives and friends may gather with his family during calling hours on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, with procession forming at 10 a.m. for a procession to St. Martha Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Due to the health crisis (COVID-19) masks and social distancing are required.To leave an online condolence message for the family go to: