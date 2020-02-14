Peter T. Dickman, 50, of Vernon, beloved husband of Johanna (Naivo) Dickman, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Windsor Health & Rehabilitation Center after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer.
The son of the late Arthur and Anne (Wabo) Dickman, Peter was born in Springfield. He was raised in Enfield, Indiana, and Somers, and had lived in Vernon for the past five years. Peter devoted 20 years to learning and teaching martial arts and was a well-liked instructor with the ability to pass on his knowledge to young students in an encouraging and fun way. He absolutely loved dogs and enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping with friends in Vermont as well as strolling the beaches in Old Lyme and Nantucket, or just simply sitting around a fire pit with dear friends. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid Yankees and Patriots fan, but most importantly, he was always a kind-hearted gentleman with a warm smile and a quick joke in his back pocket.
Peter is survived by two brothers, Arthur Dickman and his wife, Joline of Hudson, Florida, Christopher Dickman and his wife, Wendy of Portland; a sister, Kathleen Atler of Tucson, Arizona; and nieces and nephews, Elyse Atler, and Catherine and James Dickman.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Rd., Enfield. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at St. Francis, c/o Yale New Haven Hospital Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020