Philip Susag, 97, of Manchester, beloved husband of the late Joanne Fletcher Susag, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2019, at home.



He was intent on contributing his talents and energies to improve the quality of life wherever he was in whatever way he could. This calling led him to commit to an extraordinary life of selfless commitment to his church and his community. His public service included a term on the Manchester Board of Education, chairman of a long-term planning project known as Agenda for Tomorrow for Manchester, and as a member and president of the Manchester Community Services Council. He was also involved in Manchester Community Interfaith Services. His commitment to his local church, the New England Conference of the Methodist Church, and the greater United Methodist Church was far-reaching. A 73-year member of South United Methodist Church, he served as property manager for several years, and participated and led in many other capacities. He was engaged with Preachers' Aid Society of New England, United Methodist Foundation of New England, Board of Global Ministries, the United Methodist Development Fund, and the Board of Pensions. He was a corporator of Hartford Seminary, and a past president of the Connecticut Council of Churches. He and Joanne traveled to World Methodist Conferences in Nairobi, Singapore, and Brighton. He also served as a longtime delegate to the General and Annual Conferences of the Methodist Church.



He was a founder of Aldersbridge Communities (formerly United Methodist ElderCare), a retirement community in East Providence, Rhode Island. In 2000, he was elected vice president of the Boston Wesleyan Association. In that role, he helped revive and publish Zion's Herald (later renamed The Progressive Christian Magazine), an award-winning national journal for people of faith seeking the common good through reflection, dialogue and responsible action. Phil's lifetime of discipleship and dedication has left an impact on all who knew him. Well done, good and faithful servant.



Phil is survived by his two children, Lee Susag of Coventry and Missy Susag of Edina, Minnesota; his grandson, Jonathan Grobofski and his wife, Marissa, and their children, J.J. and Julianne, of South Windsor; and by loving nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his sister, Bettie Jo Coleman.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Sue and Linda for their loving care of Phil over the past several months.



A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at South United Methodist Church, 1226 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Philip's name may be made to South United Methodist Church or to Aldersbridge Communities, 40 Irving Ave., East Providence, RI 02914.



