Phillip C. Rockett, 59, of Manchester, passed away at home Feb. 27, 2019.



Son of the late John and Charlotte (Martin) Rockett, he was born in Stafford Springs, Oct. 4, 1959. Phillip proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years. He later opened his heart to adopt his children, Nicholas and Jessica, and raised them as a single parent. Phillip earned a doctorate degree, and enjoyed a career in nursing for many years. He was also an avid guitar player, an accomplished pilot, and a talented mechanic.



Phillip is survived by his children, Nicholas Rockett and his fiancée, Nicole, of Florida and Jessica Rockett of Arizona; his brothers, John Rockett and his wife, Maria, of England, Andrew Rockett and his wife, Martha Rainey, of Somers, and Todd Rockett and his wife, Jill, of Missouri; his sisters, Cynthia Lattanzio and her husband, Frances, of Glastonbury, and Jody Rockett and her husband, Wes Nyblade, of Idaho; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother, Peter Rockett.



Phillip's family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, March 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St. (Route 190), Somers. Visitation will conclude with words of remembrance and military honors.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Phillip's memory may be made to the American Legion Post 101 in Somers.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com







354 Main Street

Somers , CT 06071

