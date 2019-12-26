Phillip P. Lasher

Service Information
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT
06088
(860)-623-4292
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Phillip P. Lasher, 85, of East Windsor, beloved husband of the late Eileen R. Lasher, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

He was born June 1, 1934, in Amsterdam, New York, the son of the late Iva (Ellerson) and Phillip P. Rosa and stepfather Veeder Lasher. He served in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 after 38 total years of service.

Phil enjoyed being a bus monitor for children on Sundays at Faith Baptist for many years. He truly enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with trips to the Connecticut Trolley Museum, McDonald's, and weekly pizza parties.

He is survived by his daughter, Terry and Gary St. Martin of East Windsor, and grandchildren, Carey (Becky) and Sheri St. Martin; his daughter, Kandy and Mark Seely of New Brunswick, Canada, and grandchildren, Bradford and (Lisa), Douglas and (Charity), Gregory and (Melanie) Seely, and Alicia and (Curtis) Hitchcock. He had 21 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Bassinger and Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor. A funeral service will follow at noon at the Bassinger and Dowd Funeral Home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Shriners Hospital.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
