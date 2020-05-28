Phyllis was a special friend and family member to our family. There are no words to express our loss. She was a second mother to a lot of us and grammy to 100's. She always made you feel like a part of the family. We had so much fun on the cruise in August to celebrate with the whole family her and John's 60 th anniversary. Thanks to all for having us along!!We love you all to the moon and back and our lives have been enriched by all of you. Ray and I will keep all of you in our prayers. Phyllis until we meet again, Love you to tears! I know you will be watching us all from up high!!Love you

lynn bellware

Friend