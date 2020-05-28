Phyllis A. "Grammy" (Tenore) Atwater
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis A. "Grammy" (Tenore) Atwater, 80, of East Hartford, beloved wife for 61 years of John C. Atwater, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 25, 2020.

Born in Hartford on April 21, 1940, a daughter of the late Anthony and Felicia (DelGreco) Tenore, she had been a resident of East Hartford for 50 years. Phyllis was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1958. She enjoyed camping, cruising, going to the beach, online shopping, "baking Jello," Elvis Presley music, and more than anything, spending time with her family "sitting back" watching them enjoy their time together.

A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Phyllis will be forever missed by her husband, John; five children, John A. Atwater, Michael E. Atwater and wife, Joyce, Cynthia A. Atwater and partner, Gary Little, Judie C. Pettinato and husband, Nino, all of East Hartford, and Catherine A. Mazzotta and husband, Dave, of Manchester; nine adored grandchildren who affectionately called her "Grammy," Teresa, Tricia, Tori, Angel, Nino, Michael, David, Anthony, and Mikey; and one cherished great-grandson, Jaymes. She is also survived by one brother, Peter Tenore; and one sister, Diane Morin, both of East Hartford; as well as several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by a brother, William Tenore; and two grandchildren, Shannon Atwater and Tyler Atwater, all of East Hartford.

Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life honoring Phyllis will be held at a later date and time to be announced.

Memorial donations in Phyllis' honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To share a memory of Phyllis, please visit

www.desopoeh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 28 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
8605689420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
May 28, 2020
Dear John,
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember bowling on a league many years ago with Phyllis. She was such a sweet and adored woman. Godspeed.
Michelle Westman
Friend
May 27, 2020
Phyllis was a special friend and family member to our family. There are no words to express our loss. She was a second mother to a lot of us and grammy to 100's. She always made you feel like a part of the family. We had so much fun on the cruise in August to celebrate with the whole family her and John's 60 th anniversary. Thanks to all for having us along!!We love you all to the moon and back and our lives have been enriched by all of you. Ray and I will keep all of you in our prayers. Phyllis until we meet again, Love you to tears! I know you will be watching us all from up high!!Love you
lynn bellware
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved