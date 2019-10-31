Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis A. Neuhaus. View Sign Service Information Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home 1816 Poquonock Ave. Windsor , CT 06095 (888)-688-8475 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home 1816 Poquonock Ave. Windsor , CT 06095 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home 1816 Poquonock Ave. Windsor , CT 06095 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis A. Neuhaus, 80, of Windsor Locks, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, surrounded by family and friends.



Phyllis was born June 22, 1939, on a dairy farm in Nashua, New Hampshire, the daughter of Clayton and Hazel Northrup. After graduating high school in Nashua, she attended the former Northeast Bible Institute in Pennsylvania, where she made many lifelong friends. Phyllis worked many jobs over the years including assembly, hospital aide, deli clerk, church worker and her last job of 15 years as clerk at Suffield Cleaners where she met and kept three wonderful friends, Pat, Viola, and Lidia. While working at and attending the Bethany Assembly of God in Agawam, Massachusetts, she met her future husband Henry Neuhaus. Phyllis and Henry were happily married for over 38 years and resided in Windsor Locks with Henry's two daughters, Beverly and Bonnie. Phyllis was very active in the New Life Church and spent many years teaching Sunday school, loving the Lord and serving Him always. Phyllis loved gardening, her flowerbeds were gorgeous, and she enjoyed feeding the wild birds of the neighborhood. Phyllis and Henry traveled extensively over the years, visiting Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, and many US destinations. They supported several third-world children in foreign lands though Christian charities. After losing Henry in 2016, Phyllis was supported and loved by many dear friends, kind neighbors and church family. Though she became physically weak, her faith was strong, and she began looking forward to being with Henry again in Heaven.



Phyllis leaves to cherish her memory her step-daughter, Beverly Garoutte and husband, Paul, of Springfield, Missouri, and their children, Alicia and Alexander; her niece, Jo Ann Williams and husband, Robert, of Cumby, Texas, and Hancock, Maine; her nephew Alfred Dubreuil and wife Pamela of Milford, New York; brother-in-law Rev. Edward Neuhaus and his family of Fitchburg, Massachusetts; several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; as well as an extended church family, loving friends, and neighbors. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Henry Ladd Neuhaus; and stepdaughter Bonnie Lynn (Neuhaus) Hornung; sister Olive (Northrup) Dubreuil; and brothers Norman and Walter.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave., Windsor. A funeral service will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to Henry.



Donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to New Life Church, 11 Alma Road, Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



For condolences or directions please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







