Phyllis DeLaite, 64, of East Hartford, mother and friend to many, passed on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Sept. 13, 1955, one of three children of the late Claude and Fern DeLaite.
She is survived by fiancé, Ronald Zack; two sons, Benjamin Herrick and Shawn Herrick; their father Chip Herrick; sisters, Cynthia Heald of Nevada, and Beverly Atwood of Ashford.
She loved her job and friendships she made working for town of Glastonbury.
Private celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020